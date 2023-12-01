RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ruckus as Delhi airport after Spicejet flight delayed by 7 hrs
December 01, 2023  20:06
Passengers travelling on a Spicejet flight from Delhi to Patna created a nuisance, confronting the airline staff at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday after the flight got delayed for 7 hours.

"Today at about 3:10 pm, it came to notice that a group of passengers bound for Patna by Spicejet airline flight no. SG-8721/STD were creating a nuisance at the domestic boarding gate 54. On query, it was learnt that the flight was delayed for more than 7 hrs as the incoming flight arrived. On this, the group got frustrated and started creating a nuisance with airlines' staff," the Airport Authority said.

"The same was informed to the boarding gate-in-charge (B/G I/C) who, along with the Quick Response Team (QRT) responded at the location and pacified the matter," it added.

However, Spicejet said that the passengers were informed earlier about the revised departure time so that passengers could accordingly plan their travel.

"Today's Spicejet Delhi-Patna flight SG 8721 has already landed at its destination. The flight's departure had been revised last night and passengers had been duly informed about the revised departure time at 12.40 am last night itself so that they could accordingly plan their travel to the airport," Spicejet said.   -- ANI
