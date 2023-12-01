RBI: Rs 2000 notes totalling Rs 9760 cr with...





On May 19, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation.





"The total value of Rs 2,000 bank notes in circulation, which amounted to Rs 3.56 lakh crore as at the close of business on May 19, 2023 when the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 bank notes was announced, has declined to Rs 9,760 crore as at the close of business on November 30, 2023," the RBI said in a statement.





Thus, 97.26 per cent of the high-value currency in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned to the banking system, it added.





"The Rs 2,000 bank notes continue to be legal tender," the RBI added. People can deposit and/or exchange Rs 2,000 bank notes at the 19 RBI offices across the country. People can also send Rs 2,000 bank notes through India Post from any post office, to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts in India. -- PTI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said nearly 97.26 per cent of the Rs 2,000 bank notes have been returned to the banking system, and only about Rs 9,760 crore worth of the notes are still with the public.