Prez presents President's Colour to AFMC Pune





Speaking on the occasion, the President said that AFMC has earned a reputation as an institution of the highest standard in medical education. The graduates of this institute have made the nation proud through their dedicated service in the face of war, counter insurgency operations, natural calamities, and pandemics, both at home and beyond our national boundaries.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the President's Colour to Armed Forces Medical College at Pune today. She also virtually inaugurated the Armed Forces Centre for Computational Medicine 'Prajna'.