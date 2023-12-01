RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Panel report on Mahua Moitra to be tabled in Parl on Mon
December 01, 2023  22:43
image
The report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a 'cash-for-query' case will be tabled in the lower house of Parliament on Monday.

According to the agenda papers circulated by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Ethics Committee chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar will lay on the table of the House the panel's first report.

The committee, at a meeting on November 9, adopted its report recommending Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha over the 'cash-for-query' allegation.

Six members of the panel voted in favour of the report, including Congress MP Preneet Kaur who had earlier been suspended from the party. Four members of the panel belonging to opposition parties submitted dissent notes.

The opposition members termed the report a 'fixed match' and said the complaint filed by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey, which the panel reviewed, was not supported by a 'shred of evidence'.

Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel's recommendation.

The Winter Session of Parliament begins on Monday and is scheduled to continue till December 22.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India seal T20 series vs Australia to mend World Cup heartbreak
India seal T20 series vs Australia to mend World Cup heartbreak

India exacted a modicum of revenge for their loss to Australia in the final of the 50-overs World Cup by clinching the T20 series

In Pictures - India take unassailable 3-1 lead over Australia
In Pictures - India take unassailable 3-1 lead over Australia

Images from India's fourth T20 International match against Australia in Raipur on Friday.

EC defers counting of votes in Mizoram to Monday
EC defers counting of votes in Mizoram to Monday

The counting of votes in Mizoram will take place on December 4, a day after it was originally scheduled, the Election Commission said on Friday.

Everton lodge appeal against Premier League points deduction
Everton lodge appeal against Premier League points deduction

Everton have filed an appeal against their 10-point deduction by the Premier League, the club said on Friday.

Navy appoints 1st woman commanding officer in naval ship
Navy appoints 1st woman commanding officer in naval ship

The Indian Navy has appointed the first woman commanding officer in a naval ship in sync with its philosophy of 'all roles-all ranks' for female personnel, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances