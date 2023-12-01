No electricity in Raipur T20 stadium, bill unpaid





Reason: An electricity bill which hasn't been paid since 2009.





The stadium has an outstanding bill of 3.16 crore, due to which the electricity connection at the stadium had been cut 5 years ago.





A temporary connection was installed at the request of the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association, but that only covers the spectators' gallery and boxes. The floodlights during the match today would need to be run using a generator.





Raipur Rural Circle in-charge Ashok Khandelwal said that the Secretary Cricket Association has applied to increase the capacity of the temporary connection of the stadium.

The fourth T20 international between India and Australia will be played today at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium. But with just hours to go for the crucial encounter, there is no electricity in parts of the stadium.