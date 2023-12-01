Nifty hits life-time high





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 492.75 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at 67,481.19, the highest closing level since September 18. During the day, it surged 575.89 points or 0.85 per cent to 67,564.33.





The Nifty climbed 134.75 points or 0.67 per cent to settle at an all-time high of 20,267.90. During the day, the benchmark touched its intra-day record high of 20,291.55, up 158.4 points or 0.78 per cent. Among the Sensex firms, ITC, NTPC, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Tata Steel were the major gainers. Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro

Key equity index Nifty hit its lifetime high while Sensex jumped 493 points to close at an 11-week high driven by favourable macroeconomic data and continuous foreign fund inflows.