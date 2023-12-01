RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Navy men on death row 'will be brought back'
December 01, 2023  13:24
 Navy Chief on eight former naval personnel on death row in Qatar: "We are working closely to ensure their interests are looked after. The government of India is putting all-out efforts to ensure they are brought back," Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar says. 

A Qatar court last month accepted former Indian Navy Men's appeal filed by the Indian legal team to challenge the death penalty awarded to them. The eight naval veterans are imprisoned in Doha. The court will now study the appeal to come to a decision in the case. The next hearing is expected soon.
