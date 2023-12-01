RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi meets Israeli President in Dubai amid Gaza war
December 01, 2023  18:20
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and underscored India's support for an early and durable resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

Modi met Herzog on the sidelines of the COP28 World Climate Action Summit here in the UAE.

The prime minister expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in the October 7 terror attacks and welcomed the release of hostages, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on X.

On October 7, Israel was stormed by Hamas militants in a deadly assault that launched the war.

Modi and Herzog exchanged views on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the region.

The prime minister reiterated the need for continued and safe delivery of humanitarian aid for the affected population, Bagchi said.

Modi emphasised India's support for a two-state solution and early and durable resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

'..at the COP28 conference, I met dozens of leaders from around the world. I spoke with them about how Hamas blatantly violates the ceasefire agreements and repeated again and again the demand to place the release of the hostages at the very top of the international community's agenda, alongside respect for the right of the State of Israel to defend itself,' Herzog said.  -- Uzmi Athar/PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

At COP28, Modi proposes to host 2028 climate talks in India
At COP28, Modi proposes to host 2028 climate talks in India

Asserting that the world does not have much time to correct the mistakes of the last century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a 'Green Credit Initiative' focused on creating carbon sinks through people's participation...

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Pujara's fifty in vain as Mumbai edge out Saurashtra
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Pujara's fifty in vain as Mumbai edge out Saurashtra

A day after their Test careers met with a dead end, veteran batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane on Friday soldiered on for Saurashtra and Mumbai respectively with contrasting results in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru.

Animal Review: Ruthless Ranbir Goes For The Kill
Animal Review: Ruthless Ranbir Goes For The Kill

Animal's violence isn't for the fainted-hearted unless you have an appetite for Korean style mayhem, like Sukanya Verma.

Nadal's comeback plan unveiled for Brisbane
Nadal's comeback plan unveiled for Brisbane

Nadal to make tour return at Brisbane International

'Babar is one of the best; Smith the greatest of our era'
'Babar is one of the best; Smith the greatest of our era'

Australia batter Usman Khawaja heaped praise on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam by calling him "one of the best batsmen" ahead of the first Test clash between the two cricketing giants.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances