Modi arrives in Dubai to attend World Climate Action Summit
December 01, 2023  01:20
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday called for supporting developing countries with adequate climate financing and technology transfer to enable them to deal with climate change as he arrived here to attend the World Climate Action Summit in the Gulf emirate. 

Before leaving Delhi, Modi said he was happy to see that this significant event is being held under the Presidency of the UAE, an important partner for India in the field of climate action. 

"In keeping with our civilizational ethos, India has always laid emphasis on climate action even as we pursue social and economic development," he said. 

"During our G20 presidency, climate was high on our priority. The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration includes numerous concrete steps on climate action and sustainable development. I look forward to the COP28 taking forward the consensus on these issues," Modi said in his departure statement. 

Modi will attend the World Climate Action Summit on Friday during the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties' on climate, known as COP28. 

Several world leaders are set to attend the climate action summit to discuss ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and effectively combat climate change. 

The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the COP28. -- PTI
