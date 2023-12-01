'Michaun' nears, cyclone warning for TN coast





S Balachandran, Deputy-Director General of Meteorology, Chennai said, "The well-marked low-pressure area has concentrated into a depression this morning. It is now located over the south-east bay and about 790 km from south-east of Chennai. Now, this system is likely to move in a north-westerly direction, which will further intensify into a deep depression by tomorrow. Further, it will intensify into a cyclonic storm. And it is expected to cross between Chennai and Machilipatnam by 4th December."





S Balachandran said that for the next four days in North Tamil Nadu, light to moderate rainfall was expected in major parts.

After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted cyclone 'Michaung' to cross South Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam on December 4 evening, MeT department Chennai said that Tiruvallur is expected to get very heavy rainfall when the cyclone makes the landfall.