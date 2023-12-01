RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Michaun' nears, cyclone warning for TN coast
December 01, 2023  16:48
After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted cyclone 'Michaung' to cross South Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam on December 4 evening, MeT department Chennai said that Tiruvallur is expected to get very heavy rainfall when the cyclone makes the landfall. 

 S Balachandran, Deputy-Director General of Meteorology, Chennai said, "The well-marked low-pressure area has concentrated into a depression this morning. It is now located over the south-east bay and about 790 km from south-east of Chennai. Now, this system is likely to move in a north-westerly direction, which will further intensify into a deep depression by tomorrow. Further, it will intensify into a cyclonic storm. And it is expected to cross between Chennai and Machilipatnam by 4th December." 

 S Balachandran said that for the next four days in North Tamil Nadu, light to moderate rainfall was expected in major parts.
