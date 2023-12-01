RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal to meet rat-hole miners from Delhi
December 01, 2023  10:21
image
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the rat-hole mining experts from Delhi who participated in the operation to rescue the 41 workers trapped in Silkyara tunnel, officials said on Friday. 

 The workers got trapped inside the tunnel in Uttarakhand after a portion of it collapsed. They were rescued on Tuesday following 17 days of a multi-agency operation. The 12-member team of rat-hole mining experts were called to do the drilling after an American auger machine came across hurdles while clearing the rubble. 

 According to officials, some of them are involved in laying sewer lines and pipelines for the Delhi Jal Board. 

 "Kejriwal will meet them later in the day," an official said. 

 Rat-hole mining involves digging of narrow tunnels, usually 3-4 feet high, for workers to enter and extract coal. The horizontal tunnels are often termed "rat holes", as each just about fits one person. 

 At the Silkyara tunnel, the 12 experts were called by Trenchless Engineering Services Pvt Ltd and Navayuga Engineers Pvt Ltd to deploy the rat-hole mining technique horizontally in the collapsed part of the main structure. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'The real GDP was captured better'
'The real GDP was captured better'

'Revision of the base year for both CPI and GDP are long overdue.' 'The basic data that went into the 2011-2012 series were mainly from surveys done in 2011 or earlier.' 'We have since seen the emergence of new sectors like...

When Ranveer Made Johnny Depp Smile
When Ranveer Made Johnny Depp Smile

Ranveer Singh made his fans proud as he received a special honour at the Red Sea Film Festival 2023.

What Does Ranjan Pai's Re-Entry Mean For Byju's?
What Does Ranjan Pai's Re-Entry Mean For Byju's?

'Considering Pai is putting his own personal money in Byju's, stakeholders in the company can look forward to more governance and transparency.'

'Don't call me Uncle. Call me Sam'
'Don't call me Uncle. Call me Sam'

Besides his strategic and tactical acumen, it was his amazing personality, quick wit and ability to remain unflustered under any circumstances that stood him apart from almost any leader one has read about or known, recalls Lieutenant...

Review: Dhootha Keeps You Hooked
Review: Dhootha Keeps You Hooked

At the end of eight episodes, the climax is bound to leave you with questions but it would be fair to say that the two-episode backstory and the characters seemed far more interesting than the six-episode drama and tension that led to...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances