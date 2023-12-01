Israel-Hamas truce deadline has just expired

Israel-Hamas truce deadline has just expiredDecember 01, 2023 10:43
The deadline to extend the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has now expired. There is no word from mediator Qatar on an extension, raising possibility of renewed fighting in Gaza. This, despite efforts by the US, Egypt and Qatar to for an extended truce. \
Explosions and gunfire have been heard in the northern Gaza Strip, particularly to the northwest of Gaza City. The Israel military said it intercepted a rocket near the border with Gaza.