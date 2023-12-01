RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Israel begins bombing Gaza after truce expires
December 01, 2023  11:38
This was where a home stood. File pic. Yasser Qudih/Reuters
The Israeli military says fighter jets are striking Hamas targets in Gaza after weeklong truce expired. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that sirens were sounding for communities near the Gaza Strip and the military said it had intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza.

The Israel military released a statement saying, "Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory. The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip."
