Israel airstrikes kill 30 Gazans in a few hours





The IDF has created a new map dividing Gaza into hundreds of zones, which is says will be used to warn civilians of areas they need to evacuate in "preparation for the next stage of the war".

Israel-Hamas war: Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says at least 30 people have been killed by airstrikes in the hours since fighting resumed. Leaflets have been dropped warning people to the east of Khan Younis, a southern city, to head even further south to Rafah, near the Egypt border.