Indian navy just made history, 1st woman CO in...





Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, Admiral Kumar said the Indian Navy's ships, submarines, and aircraft have sustained a high operational tempo in the strategic waters in the last one year.





On China's increasing forays into the Indian Ocean, he said Indian Navy monitors all activities in the region. "Our ships, submarines, and aircraft have sustained a high operational tempo - undertaking missions and tasks encompassing military, diplomatic, constabulary and benign roles," he said. "Our units were mission deployed across the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, to protect and promote our national interests," he said. -- PTI

The Indian Navy has appointed the first woman commanding officer in a naval ship in sync with its philosophy of 'all roles-all ranks' for female personnel, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Friday.