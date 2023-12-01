I propose to host COP33 Summit in India: Modi

I propose to host COP33 Summit in India: ModiDecember 01, 2023 17:08
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is among the few countries which is on course to meet Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) as part of efforts to combat climate change and proposed that the country will host COP33 in 2028.
"India is committed to UN Framework for Climate Change process. That is why, from this stage, I propose to host COP33 Summit in India in 2028," PM Modi said in his remarks at the opening ceremony of High-level segment of COP28 being hosted by UAE.
He said India has presented an excellent example of the balance between ecology and economy before the world.
"Despite India being home to 17 per cent of population of the world, its contribution to Global Carbon Emissions is less than 4 per cent. India is one of those few economies of the world that is on the path to meet NDC targets," he said.
Prime Minister reached Dubai on Thursday to attend the World Climate Action Summit of the Conference Of Parties-28. -- ANI
