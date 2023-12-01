RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gaps along Pak, B'desh borders to be plugged: HM
December 01, 2023  15:25
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said India's two major borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh will be completely secured in the next two years, with work underway to completely plug gaps in about 60 km stretch along these two fronts.

Shah was speaking after taking salute from a ceremonial parade of the Border Security Force (BSF) on the occasion of its 59th Raising Day celebrations in Hazaribag, Jharkhand. 

 The minister said the Narendra Modi government has fenced and plugged gaps in about 560 km of the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders in the last nine years since it came to power at the Centre. 

 These gaps were being used for infiltration and smuggling, he said. All the gaps in these two borders on India's western and eastern flank respectively are being plugged and work in only about 60 km is left. 

In the next two years we will entirely secure these two borders, Shah said. The two borders-- 2,290 km of India-Pakistan International Border and 4,096 km of India-Bangladesh border-- are marked by long riverine, mountainous and marshy areas where it is very difficult to erect fences and hence the BSF and other agencies use technical gadgets to check infiltration.

 "I firmly believe that a country cannot develop and prosper if its borders are not secure...the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the country to the moon with the Chandrayaan mission, G20 Summit and brought the economy from the 11th to the fifth spot, and this was all possible due to our forces deployed for securing the borders like the BSF," he said. 

 "You, the BSF, are the essential pillar of this journey," the minister told the BSF personnel at the 'Meru' training camp here during his 22-minute long address. "I believe that the border fence does not alone protect the country, it only helps in rendering this task. It is the brave BSF jawan who does this task," he said. The border force, about 2.65 lakh in strength, was raised on December 1, 1965, and is primarily tasked to guard the over 6,386 km-long Indian fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh. -- PTI
