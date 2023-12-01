Delhi's smoking 23 cigarettes this morning





Similarly, the AQI at the Jahangirpuri and Dwarka sector -8 was recorded at 411 and 405 respectively, falling in the 'severe' category. Anuj Kumar, a local, blamed the government for not doing enough to bring down levels of pollution.





"There is a lot of pollution in Delhi. We face difficulty breathing during our morning walk. The pollution was reduced a little due to the rain but it is still a lot. The government does not make enough effort... The pollution is very high", he said.





An AQI of 412 converts to approximately 23 cigarettes over a period of 24 hours.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the National Capital dipped into the 'Severe' category in several areas, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As per the official data, in Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar, the air quality was recorded as 'severe' with AQI readings of 412 and 405, respectively, at 6 a.m.