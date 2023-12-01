RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Days ahead of poll results, Rajasthan CM Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra
December 01, 2023  00:55
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and CM Ashok Gehlot (right)
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and CM Ashok Gehlot (right)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday met Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur. 

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson called it a courtesy meeting. 

While sharing a photo of the meeting, Gehlot wrote on 'X', "Today I had a courtesy meeting with Honorable Governor Kalraj Mishra. During this, meaningful discussions were held on important topics of the state."   

The meeting comes ahead of the counting of votes of the assembly polls on December 3. 

The voting for 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan took place on November 25. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Day after militant group inks peace pact, Manipur CM meets Amit Shah
Day after militant group inks peace pact, Manipur CM meets Amit Shah

Singh said he was extremely grateful to Shah for the peace agreement and stressed that the home minister's leadership and efforts have played a pivotal role in fostering reconciliation and paving the way for a more peaceful and united...

Exit polls: Edge for Cong in Chhattisgarh, T'gana; BJP ahead in MP, Raj
Exit polls: Edge for Cong in Chhattisgarh, T'gana; BJP ahead in MP, Raj

In Telangana, the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi has been in power since 10 years and in Mizoram, the MNF is in government.

India, China agree to hold early military talks; review LAC situation
India, China agree to hold early military talks; review LAC situation

The virtual talks took place under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs.

Dominica says 'no' to hosting T20 World Cup
Dominica says 'no' to hosting T20 World Cup

Dominica will be unable to meet the deadline for completing the construction work of their stadiums and the government on Thursday announced its decision to withdraw from hosting their allotted matches of the T20 World Cup next year.

J-K NIT declares early winter vacation amid protests over social media post
J-K NIT declares early winter vacation amid protests over social media post

Non-local students left the institute in the afternoon in a convoy of 15 vehicles under security escort to Jammu for onward journey to their respective home states, officials said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances