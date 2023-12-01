RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Counting of votes in Mizoram deferred to Monday
December 01, 2023  22:00
The counting of votes in Mizoram will take place on December 4, a day after it was originally scheduled, the Election Commission said on Friday.

It said the decision was taken following representations from various quarters requesting for a change in the date of counting from December 3 on the ground that Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.

'The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to 4th December, 2023 (Monday),' it stated.

The counting was earlier scheduled for December 3, along that in four other states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana -- where assembly polls were held last month.   -- PTI
