36-year-old Israeli woman found dead in Kerala; police suspect murder
December 01, 2023  01:06
image
A 36-year-old Israeli woman was on Thursday found dead at her residence in this southern Kerala district, the police said. 

The police suspect that the woman's 70-year-old live-in partner killed her and have lodged an FIR under section 302 of the IPC against him. 

An officer of Kottiyam police station narrated the statement given by the man, who claims to be a yoga acharya', that the couple decided to commit suicide and as part of that, the woman slit her throat. 

The man claimed that he also stabbed his own neck and later his stomach, the police said. 

However, the woman had several stab wounds on her body besides the fatal injury to her neck, it said. 

The man was also booked under section 309 (suicide attempt) of IPC and is presently hospitalised and under police surveillance, the officer said. 

The incident, which occurred on Thursday afternoon, came to light when the accused's relative found the couple in their room in an injured state. 

As the relative shouted for help, the man, who was still conscious, got up and shut the door, the police said. 

The door was broken down after police arrived, but by then the woman was dead, the officer said. 

The couple were living in the house of the accused's relative, the police said. 

The woman had been in Uttarakhand for 15 years and was in Kerala for the last one year, he said. -- PTI
Exit polls: Edge for Cong in Chhattisgarh, T'gana; BJP ahead in MP, Raj

In Telangana, the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi has been in power since 10 years and in Mizoram, the MNF is in government.

Plot to kill Pannun: India reacts to US indictment

India has constituted a probe team to investigate allegations relating to the foiled plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh extremist and known to be an American and Canadian citizen.

Andhra releases Nagarjunasagar water to Telangana amid rift among officials

According to the EIC, Telangana officials are allegedly not allowing Andhra Pradesh officials to even enter the dam to conduct inspections.

Day after militant group inks peace pact, Manipur CM meets Amit Shah

Singh said he was extremely grateful to Shah for the peace agreement and stressed that the home minister's leadership and efforts have played a pivotal role in fostering reconciliation and paving the way for a more peaceful and united...

India, China agree to hold early military talks; review LAC situation

The virtual talks took place under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs.

