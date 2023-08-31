You are invited to meet Nobel Laureates

You are invited to meet Nobel LaureatesAugust 31, 2023 10:22
Sree Sreenivasan cohosts the Human Rights Heroes, this years Nobel Peace Conference in Oslo.
Five female Nobel Peace Prize Laureates will be among the speakers -- and anyone can attend virtually.
You can see who's speaking and register (FREE) here: http://bit.ly/nobelpeaceconf2023
