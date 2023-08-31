RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


You are invited to meet Nobel Laureates
August 31, 2023  10:22
image
Sree Sreenivasan cohosts the Human Rights Heroes, this years Nobel Peace Conference in Oslo. 

Five female Nobel Peace Prize Laureates will be among the speakers -- and anyone can attend virtually. 

You can see who's speaking and register (FREE) here: http://bit.ly/nobelpeaceconf2023  
TOP STORIES

Adani family's partners used 'opaque' funds to invest in stocks: OCCRP
Hundreds of millions of dollars were invested in publicly traded Adani group stocks through Mauritius-based 'opaque' investment funds by partners of promoter family, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) alleged on...

NDA Better For Economy Than INDIA In 2024
What is most troubling is that not a single party that is part of INDIA has talked about any kind of reform and economic sense, argues R Jagannathan.

'You can't run a country where people...'
'... are losing faith in the institutions of government, where people do not believe that the institutions of government operate according to the Constitution, within the confines of the law, where these institutions are seen to be...

'Jawan will boost IMAX'
'If the South starts shooting on IMAX more, it will be beneficial. And likewise, it will benefit Bollywood directors.'

Young Taxpayers Prefer New Tax Regime
'Most young taxpayers prefer income tax filing to be flexible yet straightforward.'

