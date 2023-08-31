RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Xi likely to skip G20 Summit in Delhi
August 31, 2023  12:38
Modi and Xi at the Brics summit
Modi and Xi at the Brics summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip the G20 Summit to be held in India next week, sources familiar with the matter in India and China have revealed, Reuters reported. 

 On Xi's behalf, Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the September 9-10 meeting in New Delhi, as per two Indian officials, one diplomat based in China and one official working for the government of another G20 country. Spokespersons for the Indian and Chinese foreign ministries did not respond to requests for comment. 

 As per Reuters, the G20 Summit in India had been viewed as a venue at which Xi may meet with US President Joe Biden, who has confirmed his attendance, as the two superpowers seek to stabilise relations soured by a range of trade and geopolitical tensions.

 Xi last met Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, last November. One senior government official from India told Reuters that "we are aware that the premier will come', in place of Xi. 

 The sources in China, two of whom said they were informed by Chinese officials, said they were not aware of the reason for Xi's expected absence, according to Reuters.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

US Open: Easy win for Bopanna-Ebden in first round
US Open: Easy win for Bopanna-Ebden in first round

Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the second round with a straight-set win over Christopher O'Connell and Aleksandar Vukic.

Companies face action for lapses in listing regulation
Companies face action for lapses in listing regulation

Nearly two dozen companies have faced regulatory action recently for violation of listing regulations. While the quantum of penalties has been minuscule vis--vis the size of these companies, the development has put the spotlight on...

'Jawan will boost IMAX'
'Jawan will boost IMAX'

'If the South starts shooting on IMAX more, it will be beneficial. And likewise, it will benefit Bollywood directors.'

Bollywood Can't Stop Smiling On Raksha Bandhan
Bollywood Can't Stop Smiling On Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood spent Raksha Bandhan celebrating with their siblings and making sentimental pictures.

Recipe: Vaal Or Butter Beans Curry
Recipe: Vaal Or Butter Beans Curry

Quick, nutritious curry of butter beans that tastes wonderful slopped over rice or had with garam rotis.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances