X to roll out audio, video calls feature: Musk
August 31, 2023  14:10
 After his takeover of Twitter and renaming the social media micro-blogging site as X Elon Musk, on Thursday, announced that X would sonn see fatures like audio and video calls integrated in the platform.

The feature will be compatible with Android, iOS, PC, and Mac. Interestingly, the calls can be made without any phone number, as Musk stated.

"Video & audio calls coming to X: - Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC - No phone number needed- X is the effective global address book ...That set of factors is unique," he wrote on X.
