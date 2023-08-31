X to roll out audio, video calls feature: Musk





The feature will be compatible with Android, iOS, PC, and Mac. Interestingly, the calls can be made without any phone number, as Musk stated.





"Video & audio calls coming to X: - Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC - No phone number needed- X is the effective global address book ...That set of factors is unique," he wrote on X.

After his takeover of Twitter and renaming the social media micro-blogging site as X Elon Musk, on Thursday, announced that X would sonn see fatures like audio and video calls integrated in the platform.