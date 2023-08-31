RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


We all know about Ajit Pawar's dadagiri: Cong
August 31, 2023  15:42
Deputy Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis is the super CM of Maharashtra, said state Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday, citing the government's recent move to route files to the CM through the senior BJP leader.

 He also ridiculed the ruling Shiv Sena MLAs referring to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's dadagiri. Patole was responding to questions about a note by Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik directing all departments to move files through Fadnavis, after Ajit Pawar, before going for clearance from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. 

 Ajit Pawar broke away from the Sharad Pawar-founded Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) last month and joined the ruling coalition of the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena. "We have seen Ajit Pawar's dadagiri'. Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde toppled the MVA government accusing Ajit Pawar (of high-handedness) and now he has joined them in government," the Congress leader said.
