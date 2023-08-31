RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Top BSE Sensex losers today
August 31, 2023  19:47
Ahead of the release of India's GDP data, that was released later in the day, the market experienced declines on Thursday.

Bajaj Finance dropped the most by 1.34 per cent. Asian Paints fell by 1.33 per cent, IndusInd bank by 1.2 per cent, Axis Bank by 1.19 per cent, SBI by 1.12 per cent, Nestle by 0.92 per cent, and TCS by 0.97 per cent.

Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Power Grid and Kotak Bank also retreated.   -- PTI
