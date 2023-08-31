Top BSE Sensex losers today

Top BSE Sensex losers todayAugust 31, 2023 19:47
Ahead of the release of India's GDP data, that was released later in the day, the market experienced declines on Thursday.
Bajaj Finance dropped the most by 1.34 per cent. Asian Paints fell by 1.33 per cent, IndusInd bank by 1.2 per cent, Axis Bank by 1.19 per cent, SBI by 1.12 per cent, Nestle by 0.92 per cent, and TCS by 0.97 per cent.
Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Power Grid and Kotak Bank also retreated. -- PTI
