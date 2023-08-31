TN govt changes date of Ganesh Chaturthi

TN govt changes date of Ganesh ChaturthiAugust 31, 2023 21:19
Pic: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo/Rediff archives
The Tamil Nadu government has declared to change the public holiday on account of 'Vinayakar Chaturthi' on September 18 instead of September 17, 2023.
"The commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, has stated that as per the reports of the various temple heads, 'Vinayakar Chathurthi' will be celebrated on 18.09.2023 (Monday) instead of 17.09.2023 (Sunday),' a government order said.
Vinayakar Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals and is celebrated over 10 days.
Lord Ganesha is known as Vinayakar in Tamil Nadu.
