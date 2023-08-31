Three months of monsoon

Sign inCreate Account
The alliance leaders are getting together for the third round of the brainstorming session in Mumbai, after Patna and Bengaluru, to chalk out their common campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Tanveer Sangha, the son of Indian immigrants, shot into the World Cup selection frame with a stellar, four-wicket debut for Australia.
Points Table of Asia Cup 2023.
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, who will be seen next in Jawan, loves her bargain pick-ups as much as her mother's saris.
The space agency released a video showing an automated hinge mechanism rotating the 18 cm tall APXS, aligning the detector head to be approximately five centimetres in proximity to the lunar surface.