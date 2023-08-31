RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sonia, Rahul arrive in Mumbai for mega INDIA meet
August 31, 2023  16:07
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Mumbai to attend the third meeting of the Opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). 

 Earlier today, Congress supporters gathered outside Mumbai airport to welcome party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The third meeting of the INDIA alliance will be held in Maharashtra's Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. 

Soon after his arrival, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a press conference on the Adani issue at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, the venue of the two-day meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). On Friday, he will visit Tilak Bhavan, the party headquarters in Mumbai. 

 The INDIA leaders would go into an informal huddle on Thursday and the same would be followed by a formal meeting on September 1.

 The meeting will discuss the alliance strategies for the Lok Sabha election and the seat sharing in the states. A new logo of the INDIA alliance is also likely to be launched. A total of 28 parties are likely to participate in the third meeting of the newly formed opposition alliance in Mumbai.
