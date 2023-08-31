RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Sensex falls 256 points, closes at 64,831.41 points
August 31, 2023  19:42
image
Benchmark Sensex closed lower by around 256 points in a volatile trade on Thursday, snapping its three-day gaining streak due to selling in banking, FMCG and oil and gas shares amid weak Asian cues.

The BSE barometer fell by 255.84 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 64,831.41 points with 22 of its constituents ending in the red.

The index opened higher and later touched a high of 65,178.33 in early trade. 

It, however, failed to hold onto the gains and plunged 553 points from the day's high to touch a low of 64,723.63 amid selling on the expiry of derivatives contracts for August month.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup PHOTOS: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
Asia Cup PHOTOS: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

IMAGES from the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh played in Pallekele on Thursday.

J-K polls can be held anytime, govt tells SC, but mum on statehood
J-K polls can be held anytime, govt tells SC, but mum on statehood

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir can be held "anytime from now" as the work on updation of voters list is almost over, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday but remained non-committal about setting a time-frame for restoration of...

B Sai Sudharsan signs up for Surrey
B Sai Sudharsan signs up for Surrey

B Sai Sudharsan signs up for Surrey for County Championship remainder

Viacom18 bags BCCI media rights for whopping US $721m!
Viacom18 bags BCCI media rights for whopping US $721m!

Media rights for the Indian cricket team is always a prized scalp and it was Viacom18 who bagged the deal on Thursday to broadcast India's home matches for the 2023-28 cycle.

Key infra sector growth rises to 8% in July
Key infra sector growth rises to 8% in July

Growth of eight key infrastructure sectors rose to 8 per cent in July 2023 compared to 4.8 per cent in the same month last year on expansion in production of coal, crude oil, and natural gas, according to the official data released on...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances