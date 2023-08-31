Sensex falls 256 points, closes at 64,831.41 points

Sensex falls 256 points, closes at 64,831.41 pointsAugust 31, 2023 19:42
Benchmark Sensex closed lower by around 256 points in a volatile trade on Thursday, snapping its three-day gaining streak due to selling in banking, FMCG and oil and gas shares amid weak Asian cues.
The BSE barometer fell by 255.84 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 64,831.41 points with 22 of its constituents ending in the red.
The index opened higher and later touched a high of 65,178.33 in early trade.
It, however, failed to hold onto the gains and plunged 553 points from the day's high to touch a low of 64,723.63 amid selling on the expiry of derivatives contracts for August month. -- PTI
