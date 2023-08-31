Sena on Parl during Ganpati: Never in history!August 31, 2023 17:12
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant on the parliament special session. "In the history of the parliament, no session has taken place during a festival. During the days the Ganpati festival is celebrated, they have kept the sessions. This is their Hindutva," says Sawant.
The government has convened a special session of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday. There was no official word on the agenda of the session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10. The Ganpati festival begins on September 19.
