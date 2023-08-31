Polls in Kargil next month: Centre tells SC





Restoration of complete statehood in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will take some time, the Centre said.





The Centre tells the SC that the process of updation of voters' list in J-K is underway, it will take a month or so to complete.





The Solicitor General tells the court that J-K polls will be held in three stages -- first at panchayat level, second municipal and then legislative assembly elections.





Elections for Ladakh Hill Development Council, Leh over; polls in Kargil to be held next month.

Article 370 hearing: The Centre today told the Supreme Court that it is ready to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The government said that polls could take place any time now, but the decision lies with the Election Commission and the state poll panel.