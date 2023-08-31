RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Polls in Kargil next month: Centre tells SC
August 31, 2023  11:32
image
Article 370 hearing: The Centre today told the Supreme Court that it is ready to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The government said that polls could take place any time now, but the decision lies with the Election Commission and the state poll panel.

Restoration of complete statehood in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will take some time, the Centre said. 

The Centre tells the SC that the process of updation of voters' list in J-K is underway, it will take a month or so to complete.

The Solicitor General tells the court that J-K polls will be held in three stages -- first at panchayat level, second municipal and then legislative assembly elections.

Elections for Ladakh Hill Development Council, Leh over; polls in Kargil to be held next month.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I never got along with any actress'
'I never got along with any actress'

'Even at 50, I will make mistakes, but I'm willing to get up and learn again.'

NBFCs, IT sector biggest draw for equity mutual funds in July
NBFCs, IT sector biggest draw for equity mutual funds in July

The information and technology (IT) sector, which has been going through a rough patch lately, was among the top draws for equity mutual funds (MFs) in July. MF schemes together invested a net of Rs 1,800 crores in IT stocks last month...

'Delhi Banega Khalistan' graffiti found on Metro walls
'Delhi Banega Khalistan' graffiti found on Metro walls

The Delhi Police has apprehended a person in connection with writing pro-Khalistan messages on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations.

J-K polls can be held any time: Centre to SC
J-K polls can be held any time: Centre to SC

The govt told a bench that polls in J-K will be held in three stages - first there will be panchayat polls, second municipal polls and then legislative assembly polls.

US Open PIX: Fritz, Gauff ease ahead to keep home hopes alive
US Open PIX: Fritz, Gauff ease ahead to keep home hopes alive

Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Coco Gauff all advanced to the third round of the US Open on Wednesday to keep home hopes alive.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances