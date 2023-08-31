Holding back on who will be the opposition bloc's prime ministerial candidate, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the 'PM face is secondary' and the 'PM face will be INDIA'.





'We have not held any conversations on PM face. We are all the same and are members of the INDIA family. We want to save our country. Who will be the PM face is secondary. PM face will be INDIA,' Mamata Banerjee said in a press release by the All India Trinamool Congress. -- ANI

