Obama, Dalai Lama to visit Karnataka in December
August 31, 2023  22:26
Barack Obama
Former US president Barack Obama and Tibetan religious head Dalai Lama will visit Mandya in Karnataka in December to lay the foundation stone for an international yoga and meditation centre. 

The spiritual centre is built by Bhutayi Trust at Hallegere village in Mandya, the Chief Minister's Office said on Thursday.  

A delegation led by an American doctor Dr Lakshminarasimha Murthy along with Mandya district in-charge minister N Chaluvarayaswamy met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking assistance to provide facilities in Hallegere village such as helipad, road, drains, electricity, drinking water etc, the CMO said in a statement. 

Responding positively, the CM assured to hold an officers meeting shortly, it added.

The members of the delegation explained the nature of work of the centre and said it will be a great contribution not only to Hallegere and Mandya district but to the entire state.

Siddaramaiah assured the delegation that he will hold a meeting with officials concerned to discuss the relevant issues.
