Nitish's flight leaves for Mumbai after 2-hr delay





According to party insiders, the flight the CM and the other JD(U) leaders were supposed to take was delayed. It was scheduled to leave at 1.45 pm but finally left at 3.30 pm.





More than two dozen parties opposed to the BJP are expected to attend the two-day brainstorming session, during which they will discuss issues related to seat sharing for next year's Lok Sabha polls and finalise other agendas.





The meeting will conclude on September 1. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav have already reached Mumbai to attend the meeting. Kumar, without divulging any specifics, had recently claimed that more parties were likely to join the opposition coalition INDIA during its Mumbai meeting.





The Bihar CM had also said that issues related to seat sharing will be discussed and several other agendas will be finalised. -- PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accompanied by JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh and state Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, left for Mumbai on Thursday afternoon to attend the third meeting of the opposition coalition INDIA.