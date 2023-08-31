RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Monsoon expected to revive in September: IMD
August 31, 2023  18:51
image
After deficient rainfall activity resulted in India experiencing the driest August since 1901, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to revive over the weekend bringing rain to central and southern parts of the country, the weather office said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference virtually, India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said September was likely to witness normal rainfall in the range of 91-109 per cent of the long period average of 167.9 mm.

However, Mohapatra said even if the rainfall in September was to remain on the higher side, the June-September seasonal rainfall average is expected to be below normal for the season.

He said development of El Nino conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean was the most important factor behind the deficient rainfall activity in August.

However, the Indian Ocean Dipole -- the difference in sea surface temperature of Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal -- has started turning positive, which could counter the El Nino impact, Mohapatra said.

He said the Madden Julian Oscillation -- the eastward moving pulse of cloud -- and the rainfall in the tropical region too was turning favourable and play a role in the revival of monsoon.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will Putin Allow Prigozhin To Rest In Peace?
Will Putin Allow Prigozhin To Rest In Peace?

Will Putin allow the grave to become a memorial for Prigozhin and a rallying point for the Russian leader's enemies?

Sensex falls 256 points due to selling in banking, FMCG shares
Sensex falls 256 points due to selling in banking, FMCG shares

Asian Paints dropped the most by 1.33 per cent. IndusInd bank fell 1.2 per cent, Axis Bank by 1.19 per cent, SBI by 1.12 per cent, Bajaj Finance by 1.07 per cent, Nestle by 1.04 per cent, and TCS by 0.97 per cent. Hindustan Unilever,...

Aditya-L1 to study how Earth's climate will change in upcoming centuries
Aditya-L1 to study how Earth's climate will change in upcoming centuries

Scientists expect to get new information about the past, present and future of the Sun after analysing the data that will be collected by India's first solar mission Aditya-L1, scheduled to be launched by Indian Space Research...

SRK: 'I realised the best films are made in Tamil'
SRK: 'I realised the best films are made in Tamil'

Shah Rukh Khan enthralls Chennai at a grand Jawan concert.

Logo, strategy to be finalised at INDIA's Mumbai meet
Logo, strategy to be finalised at INDIA's Mumbai meet

The alliance would announce a coordination committee, which could be of 11 members from principal opposition parties.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances