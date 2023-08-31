RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi meets chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa
August 31, 2023  21:07
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, who recently made history by clinching the silver medal in the FIDE World Cup.

'Had very special visitors at 7, LKM today. Delighted to meet you, @rpragchess along with your family. You personify passion and perseverance. Your example shows how India's youth can conquer any domain. Proud of you,' Modi said on X after meeting him and his parents. 

Praggnanandhaa earlier said, 'It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence! Thank you sir for all the words of encouragement to me and my parents.'   -- PTI
