KBK Infographics

Benchmark Sensex closed lower by around 256 points in a volatile trade on Thursday, snapping its three-day gaining streak due to selling in banking, FMCG and oil and gas shares amid weak Asian cues. The BSE barometer fell by 255.84 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 64,831.41 points with 22 of its constituents ending in the red.