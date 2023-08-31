RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Man nabbed for ejaculating on minor girl in Delhi Metro train
August 31, 2023  09:56
image
A man who allegedly masturbated and ejaculated on a minor girl travelling on a Delhi Metro train has been apprehended, officials said on Thursday.
 
The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Wednesday on the 'Red Line' of the Delhi Metro. The train was crowded on account of Rakshabandhan festivities, they said.

The girl's mother found that the man had ejaculated on her daughter in the overcrowded coach and she got down at the Seelampur station, the officials said.

The accused, who hails from West Bengal, was apprehended by two fellow passengers who noticed the incident and they later handed him over to the Delhi Metro authorities at the Shahdara station, they said.

The station authorities later informed the police. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Adani family's partners used 'opaque' funds to invest in stocks: OCCRP
Adani family's partners used 'opaque' funds to invest in stocks: OCCRP

Hundreds of millions of dollars were invested in publicly traded Adani group stocks through Mauritius-based 'opaque' investment funds by partners of promoter family, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) alleged on...

NDA Better For Economy Than INDIA In 2024
NDA Better For Economy Than INDIA In 2024

What is most troubling is that not a single party that is part of INDIA has talked about any kind of reform and economic sense, argues R Jagannathan.

'You can't run a country where people...'
'You can't run a country where people...'

'... are losing faith in the institutions of government, where people do not believe that the institutions of government operate according to the Constitution, within the confines of the law, where these institutions are seen to be...

'Jawan will boost IMAX'
'Jawan will boost IMAX'

'If the South starts shooting on IMAX more, it will be beneficial. And likewise, it will benefit Bollywood directors.'

Young Taxpayers Prefer New Tax Regime
Young Taxpayers Prefer New Tax Regime

'Most young taxpayers prefer income tax filing to be flexible yet straightforward.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances