RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Is Sulphur on moon volcanic or meteoric, asks ISRO
August 31, 2023  13:07
image
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: In-situ scientific experiments: Another instrument on board the Rover confirms presence of Sulphur in the region, through another technique. Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS) has detected S, as well as other minor elements, tweets ISRO.

This finding by Ch-3 compels scientists to develop fresh explanations for the source of Sulphur in the area: intrinsic, volcanic, or meteoritic?, asks ISRO.

The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope instrument onboard 'Pragyan' rover of Chandrayaan-3 has unambiguously confirmed the presence of sulphur on the lunar surface near south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements, Indian Space Research Organisation said on Tuesday.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Defence business to drive growth for Bharat Forge
Defence business to drive growth for Bharat Forge

Since its results for the first quarter of the 2023-24 financial year (Q1FY24) earlier this month, the stock of auto component major Bharat Forge is up nearly 15 per cent and hit its all-time high in the process. The recent gains have...

When Samba Came To Notting Hill
When Samba Came To Notting Hill

A two day annual Caribbean Carnival has been celebrated every August since 1966 by the British Caribbean community on the streets of Notting Hill in London.

Xi may skip Delhi G20 summit, Premier Li may stand in
Xi may skip Delhi G20 summit, Premier Li may stand in

On Xi's behalf, Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the September 9-10 meeting in New Delhi, as per two Indian officials, one diplomat based in China and one official working for the government of another G20...

Jawan's Sanjeeta Likes Fun, Games And...
Jawan's Sanjeeta Likes Fun, Games And...

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, who will be seen next in Jawan, loves her bargain pick-ups as much as her mother's saris.

63 killed in massive building fire in S.Africa's Johannesburg
63 killed in massive building fire in S.Africa's Johannesburg

Authorities said it was unclear what sparked the blaze at the five-storey building in the city centre.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances