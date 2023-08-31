Is Sulphur on moon volcanic or meteoric, asks ISRO





This finding by Ch-3 compels scientists to develop fresh explanations for the source of Sulphur in the area: intrinsic, volcanic, or meteoritic?, asks ISRO.





The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope instrument onboard 'Pragyan' rover of Chandrayaan-3 has unambiguously confirmed the presence of sulphur on the lunar surface near south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements, Indian Space Research Organisation said on Tuesday.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: In-situ scientific experiments: Another instrument on board the Rover confirms presence of Sulphur in the region, through another technique. Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS) has detected S, as well as other minor elements, tweets ISRO.