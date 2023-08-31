RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India's economy grew 7.8% in AMJ quarter: Govt data
August 31, 2023  17:54
Representational image. Pic: PTI Photo/Rediff archives
India recorded economic growth of 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 against 13.1 per cent in the year-ago period, as per the National Statistical Data (NSO) released on Thursday. 

India remains the fastest-growing major economy as China's GDP growth in the April-June quarter was 6.3 per cent. 

As per the NSO data, agriculture sector recorded a 3.5 per cent growth, up from 2.4 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2022-23. 

However, the growth in the manufacturing sector decelerated to 4.7 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to 6.1 per cent in the year-ago period. 

The growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the January-March quarter of 2022-23 was 6.1 per cent and 4.5 per cent in October-December.
