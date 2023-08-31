RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


INDIA alliance has ruined Modi's sleep: Cong
August 31, 2023  14:38
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, after his suspension from Lok Sabha was revoked, said on Thursday that he was not at fault and he probably got misunderstood and if it can be proved that he has uttered anything unparliamentary, he is ready to give up public life. 

 The Congress leader said that the INDIA alliance has "ruined" PM Narendra Modi's sleep and "advised" BJP leader Sambit Patra to arrange sleeping pills for the PM. Talking to ANI, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "...I kept my views in the House as per the rules. If I was asked for an explanation in the House I would've given it. The way derogatory words are used against Congress in the House is on record. Who will think about this? If it can be proven that I used any wrong word in Parliament, then I will leave public life..." 

 On being asked about INDIA alliance, Chowdhury said, "INDIA alliance has ruined Modi ji's sleep. I advise Sambit Patra to arrange sleeping pills for the PM. INDIA alliance becoming a big danger for Modi..." Further talking to ANI about the Adani group row, the Congress MP said, "What Rahul Gandhi says -- "hum do, humare do"- is absolutely true. What is the secret behind the growing wealth of only 1-2 businessmen in the country?...What is wrong with constituting a JPC?...We don't have ED, CBI to conduct impartial probe, so the only way for us is to demand the constitution of JPC..."
