Get ready for UB40 in October
August 31, 2023  12:55
Legendary English band UB40 will hit India with the The Goldies India Tour, in October. 
Renowned for their reggae-pop spirit and chart-topping tracks, the band has carved its name into music history since the 80s, captivating audiences worldwide. 
The tour will grace three cities Mumbai, Bangalore and New Delhi allowing fans across the nation to immerse themselves in the magic of UB40 feat. 
Venues: The band will kick off their India tour on October 25, 2023 in New Delhi at India International Convention & Expo Centre, Dwarka, followed by a gig on October 27, 2023 in Mumbai at DOME SVP Stadium, Worli. The three city Indian tour will culminate on October 28, 2023 in Bengaluru at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Bhartiya City.
