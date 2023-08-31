'Frolicking' Pragyan makes more discoveries on moon





Another instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' has confirmed the presence of sulphur in the lunar region by deploying a different technique, ISRO said.





What caught the eye of many on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday was the mother-child mention by ISRO's official handle.





"The rover was rotated in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera. It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately. Isn't it?" ISRO said in the post.





The space agency released a video showing an automated hinge mechanism rotating the 18 cm tall APXS, aligning the detector head to be approximately five centimetres in proximity to the lunar surface. ISRO further said the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS) has detected sulphur, as well as other minor elements on the Moon.

ISRO on Thursday used an adorable mother-child reference and a term for the Moon most Indians have a nostalgic connect with -- 'chandamama' -- to inform the progress of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, as rover 'Pragyan' continued to make more discoveries on the lunar surface.