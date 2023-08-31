Ex-CAG Rajiv Mehrishi in hospital after fall from bike

Ex-CAG Rajiv Mehrishi in hospital after fall from bikeAugust 31, 2023 21:43
Former Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Rajiv Mehrishi, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur for a head injury after a fall from a motorcycle, was shifted to AIIMS-Delhi on Thursday, officials said.
According to hospital sources, Mehrishi was admitted to the neurosurgery ICU and is under the observation of Dr Ashish Suri.
He was admitted to the facility at around 11 am, they said.
