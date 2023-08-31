RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Ex-CAG Rajiv Mehrishi in hospital after fall from bike
August 31, 2023  21:43
image
Former Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Rajiv Mehrishi, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur for a head injury after a fall from a motorcycle, was shifted to AIIMS-Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

According to hospital sources, Mehrishi was admitted to the neurosurgery ICU and is under the observation of Dr Ashish Suri.

He was admitted to the facility at around 11 am, they said. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

J-K polls can be held anytime, govt tells SC, but mum on statehood
J-K polls can be held anytime, govt tells SC, but mum on statehood

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir can be held "anytime from now" as the work on updation of voters list is almost over, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday but remained non-committal about setting a time-frame for restoration of...

Aditya-L1 to study how Earth's climate will change in upcoming centuries
Aditya-L1 to study how Earth's climate will change in upcoming centuries

Scientists expect to get new information about the past, present and future of the Sun after analysing the data that will be collected by India's first solar mission Aditya-L1, scheduled to be launched by Indian Space Research...

Women's quota? One nation, one poll? Speculation rife over special Parliament meet
Women's quota? One nation, one poll? Speculation rife over special Parliament meet

There was no official word on the agenda of the session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

Chandrayaan lander finds plasma sparse on Moon, records event
Chandrayaan lander finds plasma sparse on Moon, records event

The initial assessment of the first-ever measurements of the near-surface lunar plasma environment over the south pole region by RAMBHA-LP payload onboard Chandrayaan-3 lander indicates that plasma there is relatively sparse, ISRO said...

Points Table: Asia Cup 2023
Points Table: Asia Cup 2023

Points Table of Asia Cup 2023.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances