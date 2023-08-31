RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Does Sena UBT want Rahul as PM candidate?
August 31, 2023  13:54
Pic courtesy: @INCIndia
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday expressed confidence that the opposition INDIA bloc will win the next year's Lok Sabha elections, and asserted it is not only difficult, but impossible to defeat this alliance. 

Talking to reporters, Raut said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is an undisputed leader of the country. "The country wants to work under the leadership of Gandhi," he said. 

"There is a fear in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The INDIA alliance is going to win in 2024 (Lok Sabha polls). It is not only difficult, but it is impossible to defeat INDIA (alliance)," Raut said. 

The INDIA alliance meeting of opposition parties will take place on Thursday evening and culminate on Friday. "We will go with an action plan before the nation," the Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member said. 

 He said everyone in the INDIA alliance is bound by a relation to save the country, patriotism. No one can break it and there is no difference among the parties, he stressed. 

The third meeting of the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Mumbai will discuss a strategy to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections due next year and inclusion of new allies. Along with talks on strategy and inclusion of new allies, unveiling of the INDIA bloc logo and discussion on the common minimum programme (CMP) will be the highlight of the two-day deliberations. As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting to be held at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.
