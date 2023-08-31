Apex Court warns of fake SC phishing website





The Supreme Court issued a circular stating that its Registry has been made aware of a phishing attack on its website.





A fake website, impersonating the official website has been created and hosted. The attackers through the URL are soliciting personal details and confidential information.





The court says visitors on that URL are strongly advised not to share and divulge any personal and confidential information, as the same shall enable the perpetrators to steal the information.

