Apex Court warns of fake SC phishing website

Apex Court warns of fake SC phishing websiteAugust 31, 2023 10:31
The name of the Supreme Court is now being misused to steal people's personal details and confidential data. The registry of the Supreme Court has issued an advisory and warned people about the scam.
The Supreme Court issued a circular stating that its Registry has been made aware of a phishing attack on its website.
A fake website, impersonating the official website has been created and hosted. The attackers through the URL are soliciting personal details and confidential information.
The court says visitors on that URL are strongly advised not to share and divulge any personal and confidential information, as the same shall enable the perpetrators to steal the information.
