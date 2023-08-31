RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Adani Group stocks fall after fresh graft claims
August 31, 2023  11:46
Shares of Adani group stocks fell on Thursday after a report from investigative reporting platform OCCRP alleged hundreds of millions of dollars were invested in publicly traded group stocks through Mauritius-based 'opaque' investment funds managed by partners of promoter family of billionaire Gautam Adani. 

 However, the conglomerate denied the charges vehemently. 

 On the BSE, the stock of Adani Green Energy nosedived 4.43 per cent to Rs 927.65 apiece, with a market capitalisation of Rs 1.47 lakh crore. 

 The scrip of Adani Power plunged 3.82 per cent to Rs 315.85, flagship firm Adani Enterprises declined 3.56 per cent to Rs 2,424 and Adani Energy Solutions fell 3.18 per cent to Rs 814.95 apiece on the bourse. Also, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) slipped 2.75 per cent to Rs 796.50, Adani Total Gas dipped 2.74 per cent to Rs 634.60, NDTV fell 2.69 per cent to Rs 213.30 and Adani Wilmar declined 1.83 per cent to Rs 362.20 per piece on the BSE. Shares of ACC dipped 3.15 per cent to Rs 1,937.10 and Ambuja Cements fell 2.84 per cent to Rs 431.60.

 In the morning session, the 30-shares BSE Sensex was trading 38.32 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 65,048.93 points. The fresh allegations by an organisation funded by likes of George Soros and Rockefeller Brothers Fund come months after a US short seller wiped away close to USD 150 billion in value of Adani group stocks with allegations of accounting fraud, stock price manipulation and improper use of tax havens by the ports-to-energy conglomerate run by billionaire Gautam Adani. Adani Group has denied all Hindenburg allegations. -- PTI
