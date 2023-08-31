63 leaders from 28 parties to attend INDIA meet

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the two-day conclave of the opposition INDIA bloc here on Thursday evening and are likely to announce a coordination committee as well as unveil a logo for the alliance.

Ahead of the crucial third round of discussions, the alliance on Wednesday exuded confidence that it would provide a formidable alternative to bring political change in the country and asserted that it has several prime ministerial faces, unlike the BJP.





The opposition alliance also expanded its ambit to 28 parties by including two regional outfits -- the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP), a Marxist political party in Maharashtra, and another regional outfit.





The alliance leaders are getting together for the third round of the brainstorming session here, after Patna and Bengaluru, to chalk out their common campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.





The opposition alliance is likely to announce a coordination committee, which could consist of 11 members from principal opposition parties, and will unveil a logo for the bloc.





It is also likely to hold discussions on whether to have a convenor or not and whether there will be some sub-groups to handle seat sharing, agitational joint programmes, communication strategy and chalk out the common minimum programme.





Several chief ministers and senior leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad have already arrived in Mumbai besides former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.





Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will arrive on Thursday. -- PTI